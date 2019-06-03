Voter registration for presidential polls to begin next week

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Independent Election Commission (IEC ) says a 15-day voter registration process for the presidential ballot will begin on June 8.

The presidential election is scheduled to be held on September 28.

Abdul Aziz Ibrahimi, deputy spokesman for IEC, told Pajhwok Afghan News around 8.9 million voters had been registered in three phases before the Wolesi Jirga polls.

Ibrahimi added the process would be launched to document the eligible voters who had not been registered before, reached the legal voting age recently or did not have stickers attached to their ID cards.

He claimed the required equipment for the registration of voters had been supplied to all provinces. The drive would be launched next week on June 8.

According to Ibrahimi, voters will be listed at 705 registration centres -- 247 in southern Ghazni and the rest in other provinces.

More registration centres have been set up in Ghazni because the voter registration process had not taken place there voters in other provinces had been registered before the Wolesi Jirga election..

The voter registration process would take 15 days, Ibrahimi said, adding details of registration centres had been shared with the security organs.

