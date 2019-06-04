Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

Improving Afghanistan faces vulnerable SL at Cardiff

Governance & Politics

Improving Afghanistan faces vulnerable SL at Cardiff

By
Nizamuddin Hameedi
On
Jun 04, 2019 - 09:32

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Cricket experts speculating near-equal odds on the Sri Lanka-Afghanistaninfo-icon contest in Cardiff today (Tuesday) as it was not the case four years ago when Islanders were contenders until being blown away by South Africa in Sydney.

Despite a big loss against Australia in the previous match, Afghanistan is considered to be better side when it faces Sri Lanka and could exploit their vulnerabilities in batting and bowling.

While Dimuth Karunaratne, the Sri Lanka captain, is realistic about his side's chances in the tournament, he is hopeful they can put on a better show than they did against New Zealand, according to the ESPN cricinfo.

For all the progress Afghanistan have made, they haven't really been tested against top sides that often, and a clearer idea of their standing in ODIs will emerge only at the end of this tournament.

In their only match so far, they went for broke, perhaps hoping to catch Australia by surprise and get lucky, an approach likelier to succeed in T20s. Over 50 overs, they need their batsmen to exercise a little more caution, though without going into a shell, and give their bowling attack a better opportunity to showcase their skills.

nh

 

Tags: 

Related Article

Khalilzad, Pakistani officials discuss future steps to advance peace process
Hekmatyar says US-Taliban talks yield no result so far
Voter registration for presidential polls to begin next week
Daudzai, British envoy discuss peace efforts
Khalilzad to Taliban: Let’s work together for peace
  • 180 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update