Improving Afghanistan faces vulnerable SL at Cardiff

KABUL (Pajhwok): Cricket experts speculating near-equal odds on the Sri Lanka-Afghanistan contest in Cardiff today (Tuesday) as it was not the case four years ago when Islanders were contenders until being blown away by South Africa in Sydney.

Despite a big loss against Australia in the previous match, Afghanistan is considered to be better side when it faces Sri Lanka and could exploit their vulnerabilities in batting and bowling.

While Dimuth Karunaratne, the Sri Lanka captain, is realistic about his side's chances in the tournament, he is hopeful they can put on a better show than they did against New Zealand, according to the ESPN cricinfo.

For all the progress Afghanistan have made, they haven't really been tested against top sides that often, and a clearer idea of their standing in ODIs will emerge only at the end of this tournament.

In their only match so far, they went for broke, perhaps hoping to catch Australia by surprise and get lucky, an approach likelier to succeed in T20s. Over 50 overs, they need their batsmen to exercise a little more caution, though without going into a shell, and give their bowling attack a better opportunity to showcase their skills.

