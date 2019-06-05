Policeman commits suicide in Parwan

CHARIKAR (Pajhwok): A policeman has committed suicide in the Jabal Seraj district of central Parwan province, an official said on Wednesday.

District Chief Saifullah Baidar told Pajhwok Afghan News the incident happened on Tuesday evening when a policemen committed suicide by shooting a bullet from pistol in his head.

He termed domestic violence a reason behind Mohammad Qasim, 30, suicide.

Concerned authorities have been investigating the incident and would share more details when available, he added.

nh