19 soldiers, 11 civilians killed during Eid holidays: MoI

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Interior (MoI) on Friday said 70 attack plots had been foiled but 46 people suffered casualties in the country during three holidays of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Nasrat Rahimi, spokesman to MoI said 11 civilians were killed and seven others injured in Taliban attacks in Logar, Helmand, Baghlan and Kapisa provinces during three holidays of Eid.

He said 19 Afghan soldiers were killed and nine others wounded during the Taliban attacks in three days. He did not provide information about insurgents’ casualties during that period.

Rahimi said that 70 insurgents’ plots for carrying out attacks, including 35 of them in capital Kabul, had been foiled during the holidays.

Afghan intelligence forces also captured an explosives-laden car on the second day of Eid in Kabul, he concluded.

mds