Word Cup: Young Alikhel to replace unfit Shahzad

KABUL (Pajhwok): Due to a knee injury, Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been ruled out of the World Cup and replaced by 18-year-old Ikram Alikhel in the team, organisers said on Thursday.

Shahzad, 32, played in Afghanistan’s defeats by Australia and Sri Lanka and has represented his country in 84 one-day internationals. Alikel has played one test match and two one-day internationals, against Ireland in March.

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) officials said doctors had advised Shahzad to rest for some weeks.

ma