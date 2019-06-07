Pajhwok Services

Word Cup: Young Alikhel to replace unfit Shahzad

Javed Hamim Kakar
Jun 07, 2019 - 01:30

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Due to a knee injury, Afghanistaninfo-icon wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been ruled out of the Worldinfo-icon Cup and replaced by 18-year-old Ikram Alikhel in the team, organisers said on Thursday.

Shahzad, 32, played in Afghanistan’s defeats by Australia and Sri Lanka and has represented his country in 84 one-day internationals. Alikel has played one test match and two one-day internationals, against Ireland in March.

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) officials said doctors had advised Shahzad to rest for some weeks.

