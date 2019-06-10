Shahzad insists he’s fully fit, slams ACB’s decision

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has pulled him out of the ICC World Cup despite the fact that he is fighting fit, claims Mohammad Shahzad.

The stocky wicketkeeper-batsman, who was ruled out of the mega event due to a knee injury, alleged he was training at the nets when the team manager told him he was unfit.

“It seemed they had already asked for a replacement (Ikram Ali Khil), but I did not know that I was unfit,” he was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

Shahzad, who suffered a knee injury in the warm-up against Pakistan , was part of the playing 11 against Australia and Sri Lanka. In both matches, he was dismissed cheaply.

“If I was unfit then, how could I play the first two matches? The physio told me I will be alright if I take a bit of rest. But suddenly, I was ruled out of the tournament,” Shahzad said.

He even spoke with coach Phil Simmons on the issue, the stoutly-built wicketkeeper said. “He is upset but he has no role to play here. He told me in the pavilion that he has no say in the decision. The captain and the manager took the call without even consulting the coach.”

On the other hand, ACB CEO Asadullah Khan insisted: “We had submitted the medical reports to the ICC and only after that, the ICC allowed us to name a replacement. Shahzad is injured.”

