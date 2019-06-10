Pajhwok Services

Taliban judge detained along with 7 others in Jawzjan

Taliban judge detained along with 7 others in Jawzjan

Hamid Tamkin
Jun 10, 2019 - 13:01

SHIBERGHAN (Pajhwok): Police have detained a Talibaninfo-icon judge along with seven associates in northwestern Jawzjan province, an official said on Monday.

Police chief Abdul Wahid Wijdan told Pajhwok Afghan News that Maulviinfo-icon Nasir was arrested when he brought an injured associate to Shiberghan, the provincial capital.

He said police had earlier received information about Nasir’s entry into the city and he was arrested along with seven associates and two vehicles.

Residents of Shiberghan hailed the arrest of the Taliban judge as an achievement of the local security forces.

