Paktika: 600 people bitten by rabid dogs in a month

By
Rahim Khan Khoshal
On
Jun 11, 2019 - 16:17

SHARAN (Pajhwok): Rabid dogs have bitten at least 600 people in a month in southeastern Paktika province, an issue of grave concern for residents, an official said on Tuesday.

Civil Hospital Director Dr. Chinar Siddiqui told Pajhwok Afghan News rabid dog-bite biting incidents had recently increased in the province.

According to his information, around 600 people have been bitten by rabid dogs on the past month in Sharan, the provincial capital, and some others parts of the province.

The hospital director added: “Yesterday, 80 people who were bitten by mad dogs visited an Urugan district clinic. “The victim may die, if not administered anti-rabies vaccine in time.”

Haji Syedullah, a tribal elder, told Pajhwok the incidents were happening on a daily basis. He accused the authorities concerned of being unable to deal with the public healthinfo-icon challenge.

Noor Khan, another resident, told Pajhwok that rabid dogs bit two of his friend’s brothers and they are currently under treatment at hospital.

He said, “The number of rabid dogs have been increasing in villages, streets and city and put people in deep concern.”

A number of other people expressed similar views and urged the government to take measures steps for the eliminating of such dogs across the city.

Paktika Mayor Karim Katawazi told Pajhwok that giving the anti-rabies vaccine to rabid dogs was the Public Health officials’ job.

The Public hospital director Abdul Hadi Hashimi told Pajhwok that an effort was underway to totally eliminate the rabid dogs from city.

