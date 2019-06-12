Pajhwok Services

Security & Crime

9 upraising group members killed in Faryab clash

Qutbuddin Kohi
Jun 12, 2019 - 15:54

MAIMANA (Pajhwok): At least nine members of an upraising group have been killed in a Talibaninfo-icon attack on their posts in Garziwan district of northwestern Faryab province, officials said Wednesday.

Mullahinfo-icon Faizullah, chief of Garziwan district, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the upraising group members suffered the casualties during Taliban attack on a security post in Dung Qala area of the district on Tuesday night.

He said the security post was first fallen to the Taliban but was recaptured by Afghan forces in a retaliatory action in which he said three insurgents were killed and four others wounded.

Meanwhile, Naqibullah Tufan, commander of the upraising group in the area, confirmed one of their security post was lost to the Taliban and nine of their members were killed in the incident.

However, Abdul Karim Yurish, Faryab police spokesman, said that five Taliban fighters and one upraising group member were killed in last night’s attack in Garziwan. He said that seven Taliban and one security personnel were injured in the incident.

