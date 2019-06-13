Pajhwok Services

Kabul denounces missile attack on Saudi airport

Governance & Politics

Kabul denounces missile attack on Saudi airport

By
Javed Hamim Kakar
On
Jun 13, 2019 - 13:24

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): The Afghan government has condemned a missile attack by Yemen’s Houthi movement on an airport in Saudi Arabia.

At least 26 civilians were injured un the missile strike on Wednesday. Three womeninfo-icon and two children were among those hurr in the arrival loinge at the Abha airport.

The Afghan government in a statement strongly denounced the attack in the southwest of Saudi Arabia that left several civilians injured.

The government extended its condolences to the kingdom and wished swift recovery to the inured.

On the other hand, Meshrano Jirgainfo-icon Chairman Fazal Hadi Muslimyar also condemned the missile attack as a dastardly act.

