Kabul denounces missile attack on Saudi airport

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Afghan government has condemned a missile attack by Yemen’s Houthi movement on an airport in Saudi Arabia.

At least 26 civilians were injured un the missile strike on Wednesday. Three women and two children were among those hurr in the arrival loinge at the Abha airport.

The Afghan government in a statement strongly denounced the attack in the southwest of Saudi Arabia that left several civilians injured.

The government extended its condolences to the kingdom and wished swift recovery to the inured.

On the other hand, Meshrano Jirga Chairman Fazal Hadi Muslimyar also condemned the missile attack as a dastardly act.

sa/mud