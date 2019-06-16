We don’t want a war in the region: Muhammad Bin Salman

KABUl (Pajhwok): Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, deputy premier and minister of defense has stressed that Saudi Arabia does not want war in the region, he told Asharq Al-Awsat in an interview published on Sunday.

“We won’t hesitate to deal with any threat against our people, sovereignty, territorial integrity and vital interests.”, he said.

"The death of Jamal Khashoggi is a very painful crime," Prince Muhammad said.

"Any party exploiting the case politically should stop doing so, and present evidence to the Saudi court, which will contribute in achieving justice," he added.

Prince Muhammad said the kingdom was committed to "full justice and accountability" in the case.