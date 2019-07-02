Suicide bomber gunned down before attack

KANDAHAR CITY (Pajhwok): Police in southern Kandahar province shot dead a suicide bomber before he could execute his plan on Tuesday morning.

Police spokesman Qasim Azad told Pajhwok Afghan News the incident took place in front of 6th police district office in Kandahar City, the provincial capital this morning.

The bomber was identified by police before he could enter the police district’s office. The suicide-vest attached to the bomber’s body went off after the police opened fire at him.

On child was injured as a result and there was no more casualties. Taliban have not yet commented in this regard.

