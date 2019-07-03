Pajhwok Services

Terror grew in Afghanistan due to wrong US polices: Karzai

Governance & Politics

By
Javed Hamim Kakar
On
Jul 03, 2019 - 17:38

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Former president Hamid Karzai on Wednesday alleged terrorism grew in Afghanistaninfo-icon due to wrong US funding and polices.

Karzai made the comments in reaction to US President Donald Trump’s recent statement calling Afghanistan ‘a laboratory for terrorists’.

In a statement, Karzai said Afghanistan was the main victim of terrorism which grew tough due to ambiguous policies and financial support of the US in the war-torn country.

It said President Trump had earlier said he wanted to “get out” of Afghanistan, but now he believed the country could be a center of terrorists again.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump said “The problem is, it just seems to be a lab for terrorists. It seems — I call it the ‘Harvard of terrorists.”

Karzai also emphasized ending the ongoing war through peace process, strengthening of peace efforts and making reconciliation process an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned.

