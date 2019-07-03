Terror grew in Afghanistan due to wrong US policies: Karzai

KABUL (Pajhwok): Former president Hamid Karzai on Wednesday alleged terrorism grew in Afghanistan due to wrong US funding and polices.

Karzai made the comments in reaction to US President Donald Trump’s recent statement calling Afghanistan ‘a laboratory for terrorists’.

In a statement, Karzai said Afghanistan was the main victim of terrorism which grew tough due to ambiguous policies and financial support of the US in the war-torn country.

It said President Trump had earlier said he wanted to “get out” of Afghanistan, but now he believed the country could be a center of terrorists again.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump said “The problem is, it just seems to be a lab for terrorists. It seems — I call it the ‘Harvard of terrorists.”

Karzai also emphasized ending the ongoing war through peace process, strengthening of peace efforts and making reconciliation process an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned.

pk/ma