Taliban release 42 ANA soldiers in Jawzjan

SHIBERGHAN (Pajhwok): Taliban have released 42 Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers in northern Jawzjan province, an official said on Thursday.

The soldiers had been captured by militants as a result of assault on Qush Tapa district three days back.

Police chief Maj. Abdul Wahid Wijdan told Pajhwok Afghan News the soldiers arrived in Shiberghan City, the provincial capital on Wednesday evening.

The militants had dispatched the certain ANA personnel in local vehicles to provincial capital, he said, adding intelligence, police and ANA personnel had conducted investigation in this regard.

According to Wijdan, four soldiers were also among the released ANA personnel, who had gone missing on the day when militants captured the district.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed the release of 42 soldiers on Wednesday.

Pk/sa