WJ elects secretary, deputy to complete admin board

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Wolesi Jirga on Sunday elected lawmakers Karimullah Attal as secretary and Erfanullah Erfan as deputy secretary of the lower house of Parliament through a ballot.

After months of confrontation and disputes over the speaker position, Mir Rahman Rahmani was elected as speaker and head of the Wolesi Jirga for its 17th legislative term.

Amir Khan Yar was elected as first deputy speaker with 131 votes while Ahmad Shah Ramazan was elected as second deputy speaker with 119 votes.

Asadullah Shahbaz and Karimullah Attal were candidates for the secretary position and Javid Safi and Erfanullah Erfan were candidates for deputy secretary of the lower house.

However, none of the candidates were able to win the secret vote.

Finally Karimullah Attal was elected as secretary and Erfanullah Erfan as deputy secretary of the house in a public vote, completing the house administrative board after 70 days of the inauguration of the house.

