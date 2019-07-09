Pajhwok Services

Taliban kill 16 security forces in Kunduz

Security & Crime

Taliban kill 16 security forces in Kunduz

By
Ajmal kakar
On
Jul 09, 2019 - 11:41

KUNDUZ CITY (Pajhwok): At least 16 security forces have been killed as a result of Talibaninfo-icon attack in Imaminfo-icon Sahib district of northern Kunduz province, an official said on Tuesday.

Khalil Qarizada, a member of provincial council, told Pajhwok Afghan News the militants stormed a security check-post in Qarghan Tapa area of the district on Monday night.

He said 13 Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers, three border policemen were killed and six other wounded.

A security official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told Pajhwok that 20 security personnel and 10 Taliban were killed during the overnight clash.

Mahbobullah Sayedi, district’s administrative chief, confirmed that security forces and Taliban insurgents suffered casualties during the overnight battle.

He said the exact figure was not available immediately.

Taliban confirmed the clash. The group’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the fighters attacked a security check-post in Qaraghan Tapa area.

He claimed 28 security forces were killed, 16 wounded and 10 others captured alive. He added one rebel was killed and three others wounded.

