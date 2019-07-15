6 policemen killed in Kandahar insider attack

KANDAHAR CITY (Pajhwok): At least six policemen have been killed as a result of an insider attack in the Arghistan district of southern Kandahar province, an official said on Monday.

The official, who wished to go unnamed, told Pajhwok Afghan News three policemen killed six of their colleagues in the Kafirband area of the district late on Sunday night.

The source claimed the three policemen manning a check-post had links to the Taliban and shot dead their colleagues.

Meanwhile, Taliban spokesman Qari Yousuf Ahmadi said the attacker loyal to the insurgent group killed six policemen and took away their weapons.

