What led to scrapping of AGC-ACB contract?

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Alkozay Group of Companies (AGC) on Monday announced revoking its contract with the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) due to illegal demands.

In 2015, the AGC inked a financial assistance and sponsorship contract with ACB. Under the deal, the company spent $1.3 million on cricket-elated affairs annually.

But the accord was scrapped over certain issues in 2019. Torylai Ibrahimi, marketing head of AGC, told Pajhwok Afghan News in an exclusive interview why the contract had been cancelled.

The ACB did not refer to the company for sponsorship but the firm’s leadership wished to financially support the Afghan cricket team.

“When Nasimullah Danish was ACB head and Shafiqullah Stanikzai its CEO, we told them to provide us a list of their needs and demands.”

He said after negotiations, a contract worth $1.3 million was signed with the ACB and the amount was paid annually as an assistance and sponsorship package.

It was decided the ACB would provide AGC infrastructure programmes and the company would give the board assistance after evaluating the proposals.

The contract covered the construction of cricket grounds, stands, chairs, academies, meeting expenditures of players on foreign trips and sponsorship of domestic events.

Player salaries and fees were not part of the contract, which mostly focused on infrastructure and rehabilitation, the official explained.

He alleged ACB failed to spend its annual development budget in 2015 and 2016. Funds from 2015 were carried forward to 2016 and subsequently to 2017, but major projects like the expansion of the Kabul cricket ground were not implemented.

AGC put aside $1million additional funds for the construction of the Kabul cricket ground but the project was not executed.

He said $3.2 million had been allocated in 2018 for the construction of Behsud and Paktia cricket grounds and preparations for the World Cup. But construction work on the two grounds has not been initiated yet.

Some months back, Ibrahimi revealed, they had received from ACB an e-mail asking AGC to provide $3million in cash to the board.

He called the demand a violation of the agreement existed between the two parties. Subsequently, AGC served a notice on ACB one month before revocation of the contract so that it could find another sponsor.

He said the contract was invalidated in February 2019 and the request for termination came from acting Executive Director Asadullah Khan.

