Senior presidential guard succumbs to injuries

Security & Crime

Senior presidential guard succumbs to injuries

By
Pajhwok
On
Jul 17, 2019 - 12:58

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Presidential Protective Service (PPS) Officer Gen. Abdul Ghaffar died days after being injured in a roadside bombing, an official said on Wednesday.

Police spokesman Firdos Faramarz told Pajhwok Afghan News the explosion took place five days ago in the Qala-i-Zaman Khan area of Kabul.

Presidential spokesman Sidiq Sidiqi confirmed the death of Gen. Ghaffar late on Tuesday. He said a funeral ceremony for the victim was held at the Eidgah mosqueinfo-icon.

He said President Ghani also took part in the prayers.

Also on Wednesday morning, all main roads in the capital remained closed for hours and social media users spoke of the problems they faced..

