Afghanistan: Call for political settlement renewed

Governance & Politics

Afghanistan: Call for political settlement renewed

By
S.Muddasir Ali Shah
On
Jul 20, 2019 - 12:02

PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Islamabad, Beijing and Kabulinfo-icon have renewed their support for a political settlement to decades of conflict in Afghanistaninfo-icon.

Firing the fifth round of China-Afghanistan-Pakistaninfo-icon Practical Cooperation Dialogue (CAPPCD) in Islamabad on Friday, the three parties backed an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.

The Pakistan delegation was led by Director General (Afghanistan, Iran, and Turkey) Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, the Foreign Office in Islamabad said.

The Afghan team was headed by Director General First Political Division Musa Arefi. Director General of Asia Department at China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Wu Jianghao led the Chinese team.

“Both Afghanistan and China appreciated Pakistan’s role in facilitating the peace process and its consistent support for various mechanisms aimed at bringing durable peace stability in Afghanistan,” the Foreign Office added.

The three sides also discussed implementation status of various projects among Pakistan, Afghanistan and China in areas of educationinfo-icon, healthinfo-icon, sportsinfo-icon, culture and capacity building.

All sides reaffirmed the commitment to further strengthening practical cooperation on achieving mutually beneficial goals of sustainable peace, development and prosperity.

In an effort to promote trilateral engagement, enhance economic cooperation and improve connectivity including through the Belt and Road Initiative, the CAPPCD mechanism was established in 2017.

