Peace only way to end current miseries: Paktika residents

SHARANA (Pajhwok): Residents of southeastern Paktika province believe peace is the only way to end the ongoing miseries and control extremist groups in Afghanistan .

Paktika residents support advances made in the peace negotiations and ask the Afghan government and the Taliban to agree to a ceasefire as soon as possible for paving the way for a permanent peace in the country.

Ejaz Ahmad, a resident, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the blood of Afghans was shed for four decades and the situation was no longer acceptable.

“The only hope of the youth, elders, women and children now is peace in the country,” he said.

He said peace would not only end the bloodshed of Afghans, but would also prevent activities of other extremist groups in Afghanistan.

Nayk Mohammad, a resident of Sharana, the provincial capital, said that the ongoing conflict in the country had seriously damaged important national processes such as elections, reconstructions and political and social relations.

“If we look at the last election, many people did not participate in it and the main reason was war. The current situation shows the people would not take part in the next presidential election as well,” he said.

Ziba (not a real name), another resident of Sharana, said that war had affected all aspects of life of the Afghans and there was immediate need for peace.

About women’s participation in elections, she said, “Many women here do not have Tazkira (national identity card), but even if they have it, their men would not let them participate in polls because women are traditionally not permitted to go out of their homes.”

Noor Mohammad, a resident of Gomal district of Paktika, said the only demand of Afghans from the Taliban and the government was peace and the two sides should support the public voice.

“We are impatiently waiting for the moment to see a real peace and stopping of those groups who kill Afghans under different names,” he said.

Islam Shah, a resident of Sharana, said if real peace was agreed between the Afghan government and the Taliban, there would be no chance for other extremist groups such as Daesh to operate in Afghanistan.

He said peace would also help all Afghans to participate in the election process as no one would fear security threats.

Lal Mohammad, a soldier in Paktika, called the Afghan forces and the Taliban as brothers and voiced on them to put the war to an and choose the path of peace.

“Both we and the Taliban have lost a large number of youths in this purposeless war, this should stop,” he said.

Paktika civil society members also emphasis on peace

Jamil Ghairat, a civil society activist in Sharana, said that peace was the only way to end the ongoing miseries in the country.

“I am thirsty for peace, when would the moment come when I see it, when would the fears go away and people live in peace,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mualvi Ghazi, an Islamic scholar, said that peace was a divine order and a demand of the public.

“No one should disobey the order of God and peace should be ensured as soon as possible,” he said.

Paktika governor’s spokesman, Ziar Khan Yad, said that the local administration and the government in general supported a dignified peace in the country.

“The government and we all want a peace that can protect the interests of the country,” he said.

On the other hand, Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for Taliban’s political office in Qatar, last week said that they would talk with the Afghan sides once they agreed with the US on all issues.

He said most problems in the last round of peace negotiations with the US had been resolved and only a limited number of issues remained for next talks.

The next or eighth round of US and Taliban negotiations are likely to begin soon.

mds/ma