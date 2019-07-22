Military base in Uruzgan’s Dehrwud district under siege

TIRINKOT (Pajhwok): Residents of Dehrwud district of central Uruzgan province on Monday warned if the government did not pay attention to the Chatu military base, both the district and the base would be captured by Taliban militants soon.

Dozens of residents and tribal elders of the district arrived and shared their concerns over the security situation with media persons in Tirinkot city, the provincial capital, today (Monday).

Malak Mohammad Wali, a tribal elder, told Pajhwok Afghan News the Chatu military base remained besieged for the past three years, with Taliban militants conducting coordinated attacks on a daily basis.

He said the military base was a strategic place for security forces and it had been created for the area’s security but now it seemed the Taliban would capture it soon.

Sardar Wali, another resident, expressed his deep concern over the bad security situation in their district and said due to the provincial government’s lack of attention, the district was falling into the hands militants.

A number of other residents held similar views and urged the government to send reinforcements at the earliest possible.

Meanwhile, Governor Mohammad Shafiq Asadullah Sayeed said the issue had been shared with Kabul administration and demanded further assistance in this regard.

He said efforts were underway to reopen all highways connecting the provincial capital with districts of the province.

