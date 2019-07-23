Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

2 security forces, 7 Taliban killed in Faryab clashes

Security & Crime

آرشيف

2 security forces, 7 Taliban killed in Faryab clashes

By
Qutbuddin Kohi
On
Jul 23, 2019 - 18:48

MIAMANA (Pajhwok): Two security forces and seven Talibaninfo-icon militants have been killed while seven security forces wounded during clashes in northwestern Faryab province, an official said on Tuesday.

Abdul Karim Yorish, Faryab  police spokesman told Pajwok Afghan News that five Taliban insurgent were killed and 3 security forces injured when the rebels stormed a security forces tank in Almar district late on Monday night.

Sibghatullah Silab, deputy provincial council head said that Taliban attacked a nearby security post and killed two soldiers while four others were wounded in Koliyan area of Balcharagh district.

On the other hand, a statement from Shahin Military Corps said that two Taliban fighters were killed and five others were injured in Afghan forces retaliatory attack in Kohistan district of Faryab.

The Taliban have so far said nothing in this regard.

bk/mds

Tags: 

Related Article

Badakhshan: Taliban set free 30 mine guards after a week
District police chief survives car bombing
2 Afghans held with 50 kilograms of heroin in India
In Nangarhar, 20 rebels join peace process
4 would-be suicide bombers eliminated in Ghazni
  • 371 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update