2 security forces, 7 Taliban killed in Faryab clashes

MIAMANA (Pajhwok): Two security forces and seven Taliban militants have been killed while seven security forces wounded during clashes in northwestern Faryab province, an official said on Tuesday.

Abdul Karim Yorish, Faryab police spokesman told Pajwok Afghan News that five Taliban insurgent were killed and 3 security forces injured when the rebels stormed a security forces tank in Almar district late on Monday night.

Sibghatullah Silab, deputy provincial council head said that Taliban attacked a nearby security post and killed two soldiers while four others were wounded in Koliyan area of Balcharagh district.

On the other hand, a statement from Shahin Military Corps said that two Taliban fighters were killed and five others were injured in Afghan forces retaliatory attack in Kohistan district of Faryab.

The Taliban have so far said nothing in this regard.

bk/mds