In Nangarhar, 20 rebels join peace process

Security & Crime

In Nangarhar, 20 rebels join peace process

By
Yousaf zarifi
On
Jul 23, 2019 - 13:12

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): At least 20 Talibaninfo-icon rebels have joined the peace process in eastern Nangarhar province, an official said on Tuesday.

Provincial authorities say a Daesh (Islamic State) militant is among those who have shunned militancy and joined the peace process.

Governor Shah Mahmood Miakhel said the 20 rebels had been fighting in Momand Dara, Chaparhar, Lalpur, Khogyani and Surkh Rod districts.

He said the men had also surrendered 20 weapons, including a machine gun, to the security forces.

Miakhel asked the militants to join the peace process; otherwise they would face fierce security operations that would suppress them.

Allah Noor, one of the former rebels from Khogyani district, said he had been fighting against the security forces in several districts.

