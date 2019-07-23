Pakistan vows to facilitate Taliban-Kabul talks

KABUL (Pajhwok): US President Donald Trump and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan have agreed on the need for a political settlement in Afghanistan .

During their maiden meeting at the White House on Monday, the two leaders also exchanged views on expanding bilateral relations and ways of stabilising Afghanistan.

Later on, Trump and Khan told reporters they had a unanimous view that there was no military solution to the ongoing conflict in Afghanistan.

“We have been there for nineteen years in Afghanistan, it is ridiculous and I think Pakistan helps us with that, because we don’t want to stay as policeman,” remarked Trump.

Flanked by Khan, the US president told reporters: “I think we will have some good answers on Afghanistan very quickly,” said Trump.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani prime minister said that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan.

"This is the closest we have ever come," he said, saying he agreed with Trump's assessment that a military 'solution' to the Afghan war would result in a catastrophic loss of lives.

"I can assure you here today that Pakistan will always be straightforward with you. More than any other country; peace in Afghanistan is in Pakistan’s interest. We get directly affected by it," Khan added.

The visiting premier hoped in coming days, "we will be able to urge the Taliban to talk to the Afghan government and come to a political solution.

“There is no military solution in Afghanistan. If you go all out militarily, millions and millions of people will die.

“I hope that in the coming days, we will be able to urge the Taliban to speak to the Afghan government and come to a settlement, a political solution.”

