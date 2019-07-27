BRICS voices support for Afghan peace efforts

KABUL (Pajhwok): BRICS leaders have reiterated support for efforts for an Afghan led peace and reconciliation process.

They hoped for a peaceful, secure, united, stable, prosperous and inclusive Afghanistan that exists in harmony with its neighbours

In a statement, participants of the ministerial meeting expressed their concern over the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan.

They were particularly worried at the rising terrorist attacks on the Afghan National Security Forces, government and civilians.

They looked forward to the holding of an inclusive and transparent presidential election on September 28.

The BRICS foreign ministerial session concluded in Rio de Janeiro on Friday.

The next BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) summit will be held in the Brazilian capital city on November 13 and 14.

