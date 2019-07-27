Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

BRICS voices support for Afghan peace efforts

Governance & Politics

BRICS voices support for Afghan peace efforts

By
Sheer Ahmad Usmani
On
Jul 27, 2019 - 12:39

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): BRICS leaders have reiterated support for efforts for an Afghan led peace and reconciliation process.

They hoped for a peaceful, secure, united, stable, prosperous and inclusive Afghanistaninfo-icon that exists in harmony with its neighbours

In a statement, participants of the ministerial meeting expressed their concern over the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan.

They were particularly worried at the rising terrorist attacks on the Afghan National Security Forces, government and civilians.

They looked forward to the holding of an inclusive and transparent presidential election on September 28.

The BRICS foreign ministerial session concluded in Rio de Janeiro on Friday.

The next BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) summit will be held in the Brazilian capital city on November 13 and 14.

sa/mud

Tags: 

Related Article

Experts discuss transformation of economy from war to peace
EU pledges support for Afghanistan's economic uplift
UN hails Afghan women’s progress in last 18 years
Key role promised for women in peace process
Dunford sees opportunity for intra-Afghan talks
  • 205 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update