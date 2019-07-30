2 American soldiers killed in Kandahar insider attack

KABUL (Pajhwok): Two American soldiers have been killed in Afghanistan , NATO ’s Resolute Support mission said on Monday, but provided no further details.

The service members were both killed on Monday, the Resolute Support said in a statement, which added the names of the fallen soldiers were being withheld for 24 hours after notification of next of kin was complete.

However, some sources said an Afghan National Army soldier opened fire at the Americans in Shah Wali Kot district of southern Kandahar province, killing two service members.

The attacker was also shot injured and arrested by the US forces, the sources said.

Their deaths come less than a week after a Croatian soldier with the NATO Afghanistan mission was killed and two others seriously wounded in a Taliban suicide attack in Kabul.

On July 13, a US special forces soldier, Sergeant Major James G. Sartor, was killed by small arms fire during operations in Faryab province in northern Afghanistan.

The deaths of the two service members on Monday bring to 12 the number of American forces killed in Afghanistan this year, the same number as all of 2018.

