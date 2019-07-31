2 US paratroopers killed in Afghanistan identified

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Pentagon has identified the two US paratroopers killed in Afghanistan earlier this week.

Brandon Jay Kreischer of Ohio and Michael Isaiah Nance of Chicago died on Monday from combat-related wounds.

CNN quoted Kandahar police as saying that an Afghan soldier had opened fire on the service members.

Taliban spokesman Qari Yousaf Ahmadi said the Afghan soldier had been wounded in an exchange of fire.

A statement from Pentagon said service-members died from wounds sustained in a combat related incident in the capital of Uruzgan province.

The soldiers’ awards and decorations include the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal and the Global War on Terror Service Medal.

The two deaths bring the number of U.S. troops killed in action in Afghanistan so far this year to 12.

