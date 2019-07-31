Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

2 US paratroopers killed in Afghanistan identified

Security & Crime

2 US paratroopers killed in Afghanistan identified

By
Pajhwok Monitor
On
Jul 31, 2019 - 13:26

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): The Pentagon has identified the two US paratroopers killed in Afghanistaninfo-icon earlier this week.

Brandon Jay Kreischer of Ohio and Michael Isaiah Nance of Chicago died on Monday from combat-related wounds.

CNN quoted Kandahar police as saying that an Afghan soldier had opened fire on the service members.

Talibaninfo-icon spokesman Qari Yousaf Ahmadi said the Afghan soldier had been wounded in an exchange of fire.

A statement from Pentagon said service-members died from wounds sustained in a combat related incident in the capital of Uruzgan province.

The soldiers’ awards and decorations include the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal and the Global War on Terror Service Medal.

The two deaths bring the number of U.S. troops killed in action in Afghanistan so far this year to 12.

PANinfo-icon Monitor/mud

Tags: 

Related Article

Pakistan condemns attack on passenger bus
Ex-ALP official still awaiting medical treatment
Taliban partially reject UN civilian casualties report
Balkh: Hundreds of ‘ghost personnel’ exist in ALP ranks
11 Daesh, Taliban militants detained in Nangarhar
  • 620 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update