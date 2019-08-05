Pajhwok Services

World News

Religion & Culture

Saudi receives all pilgrims without discrimination. Prince Khalil

Aug 05, 2019 - 10:44

MAKKAH (Pajhwok) Prince Khalid al-Faisal, governor of Mecca, said in a press conference on Sunday that “Saudi Arabia is always open to receive pilgrims from anywhere without discrimination.

Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Governor of Makkah Region, who is also Chairman of Hajj Central Committee  added  that more than 1.6 million pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia so far for the Hajj season, and that there are 350,000 people working in all sectors to serve them.

Fifteen people were arrested for trying to smuggle pilgrims unlawfully, the governor said, while 329,000 people were returned for not holding Hajj permits. He added.

Prince Khalid said that the Saudi Hajj authorities have recruited more than 350,000 from various sectors to serve the pilgrims during this Hajj season, indicating that the number of pilgrims coming to the Kingdom until today stood at 1,641,358.

He explained that more than 329,000 people who did not hold Hajj permits had been denied entry to the sacred places. The number of vehicles blocked for not holding permits is more than 144,000, fifteen people were arrested for different reasons, and 181 fake Hajj offices were closed.

Meanwhile Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, the Minister of Interior and Chairman of the High Hajj Committee, inspected the readiness of Hajj security forces to carry out their duties to maintain the security and safety of pilgrims and facilitate their performance of their rituals.
The minister patronized the ceremony organized by the Hajj security forces participating in the Hajj season this year in 1440H, in the presence Prince Badr bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Makkah Region, and a number of high-ranking members of High Hajj Committee and commanders of the security sectors.
The ceremony included a military parade by the security forces of Hajj.

 

