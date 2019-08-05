Scandinavian $12m aid to help empower Afghan women

KABUL (Pajhwok): The governments of Denmark, Finland, Sweden and Norway have signed an agreement to provide $12 million in assistance to UN’s Women -Afghanistan in Kabul, a statement said on Monday.

The assistance will support UN Women to advance gender equality and women’s empowerment in Afghanistan for four years 2019-2022, the statement said.

With the support, the UN women will deepen its work with the government, civil society and the people of Afghanistan in advancing gender equality and women’s empowerment in four priority areas directly or indirectly covering 34 provinces of Afghanistan.

The assistance would help ensure women’s meaningful participation in peace and security, including gender in humanitarian action and address violence against women and girls through supporting comprehensive services for survivors and scaling up evidenced based approaches to the primary prevention of violence.

The assistance would be also helpful in increasing women’s access to economic opportunities and engagement in the economy and support women’s participation in leadership and governance.

Nicolaj A Hejberg Petersen, Ambassador of Denmark, said: “Afghanistan has achieved progress towards gender equality and women’s empowerment, however, the challenges for women in Afghanistan are massive.”

He said participation of women in all aspects of society was vital and a necessary foundation for peaceful, prosperous and sustainable Afghanistan.

“Gender equality and women’s empowerment are at the heart of Denmark’s engagement in Afghanistan. We are pleased to continue our support to gender equality and women’s empowerment through our partnership with UN-Women.”

