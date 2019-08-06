Pajhwok Services

Grand Hajj Symposium inaugurated in Makkah

World News

Religion & Culture

Grand Hajj Symposium inaugurated in Makkah

By
Javed Hamim Kakar
On
Aug 06, 2019 - 12:08

MAKKAH (Pajhwok) The Minister of Hajjinfo-icon and Umrah Dr. Mohammad Saleh bin Taher Benten, inaugurated today the 44th edition of the Grand Hajj Symposium held under the title Coexistence and Tolerance of Islam, in the presence and participation of a group of scholars, writers and intellectuals from inside and outside the Kingdom. Saudi press SPA reported on Tuesday.
He told the audience that the symposium reflects the interest of the Government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and HRH the Crown Prince in spreading tolerance, peace and amicability throughout the worldinfo-icon.

