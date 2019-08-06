Pajhwok Services

Peace or election, uncertainty mounts: IECC

Governance & Politics

Peace or election, uncertainty mounts: IECC

By
Azizullah Hamdard
On
Aug 06, 2019 - 20:14

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): The Independent Electoral Complaints Commission (IECC) on Tuesday criticized the lack of a prioritization plan for peace and election, saying continuing both the processes the same time could affect both.

Mualvi Din Mohammad Azami, IECC deputy chief, told a press conference here that international partners of Afghanistaninfo-icon were confusing people’s minds as they should either prioritize peace or election.

“They should make it clear what they prefer, election or peace. One day they prefer peace and the next day election, the Afghan people and presidential candidates are worried about this situation,” he said.

He said the slow-paced electioneering was the result of uncertainty surrounding the peace and election processes.

Azami said, “The IECC addressed 18 complaints regarding the voter registration process, 12 complaints against presidential candidates and 12 complaints about violations and electoral crimes, we had sent recommendation letters to violators and warned the two top teams.”

On the other hand, Zahra Bayan Shinwari, the IECC chief, said the commission was fully ready for receiving and addressing complaints the same time.

Yousuf Rashid, head of Free and Fair Election Foundation of Afghanistan (FFEFA), also said uncertainty about the election and peace processes had increased.

Mds/ma

