3 NDS personnel, 2 terrorists killed in Kabul raids: NDS

KABUL (Pajhwok): Three security personnel and two suicide bombers have been killed during the National Directorate of Security (NDS ) personnel raids in three different areas of capital Kabul, according to a statement on Wednesday.

Security personnel conducted the raids on the suicide jackets and explosive laden vehicles preparation factories in the 8th, 15th police districts and Bagrami locality, the NDS statement said.

It added the raid was conducted in complete coordination with the residents of locality and earlier information collected by the NDS operatives.

The terrorist factories were situated in the middle of civilians’ homes therefore security personnel along with police have carefully conducted the operation which consumed more time and ensured the safety of civilians.

Two terrorists were killed, weapons, equipment of car bombing, suicide jackets, explosives and hand-made mines were recovered.

Three special force personnel of the NDS were also killed during the encounter, the statement said.

nh