MINA (Pajhwok): Saudi Arabia will have a new prototype of a Mina in 2020, Prince Khalid Bin Faisal Al-Saud Governor of Makkah has said at a Press Conference Tuesday in Mina, Saudi Arabia.

While responding to questions by journalists on likely increase in the quota of pilgrims to countries, he said the decision taken by Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) is that every country is granted quota according to increase in population Quota automatically increase by an increase in county’s population.

Hajj has been designed only for ibadah and Saudi Arabia will not interfere in any country’s politics or crisis.

On improved navigation service to missing pilgrims during Hajj, the governor said Saudi has a very strategic plan to upgrade the current navigation services especially to missing pilgrims which according to him, cannot be achieved in one year.

He, however, assures that gradually there will be an improvement and gradual upgrade in the services.

He congratulated the custodian of the two holy mosques and the crown prince on the success of hajj