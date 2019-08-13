Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

Saudi Arabia will have a new prototype of a Mina in 2020

World News

Religion & Culture

Saudi Arabia will have a new prototype of a Mina in 2020

By
Abdul Qadir Munsef
On
Aug 13, 2019 - 22:08

MINA (Pajhwok): Saudi Arabia will have a new prototype of a Mina in 2020, Prince Khalid Bin Faisal Al-Saud Governor of Makkah has said at a Press Conference Tuesday in Mina, Saudi Arabia.

While responding to questions by journalists on likely increase in the quota of pilgrims to countries, he said the decision taken by Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) is that every country is granted quota according to increase in population Quota automatically increase by an increase in county’s population.
Hajjinfo-icon has been designed only for ibadah and Saudi Arabia will not interfere in any country’s politics or crisis.
On improved navigation service to missing pilgrims during Hajj, the governor said Saudi has a very strategic plan to upgrade the current navigation services especially to missing pilgrims which according to him, cannot be achieved in one year.
He, however, assures that gradually there will be an improvement and gradual upgrade in the services.
He congratulated the custodian of the two holy mosques and the crown prince on the success of hajj

Tags: 

Related Article

About 2.5 million pilgrims performed Hajj this year
More than 1.8 Million International Pilgrims Arrived in Saudi Arabia for Hajj
No for politicization of Hajj. Shiekh Sudais
Grand Hajj Symposium inaugurated in Makkah
Stoltenberg in New Zealand visits al-Noor Mosque
  • 190 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update