Presidential Palace activates complaints hearing hotline for citizens

Governance & Politics

Presidential Palace activates complaints hearing hotline for citizens

By
Javed Hamim Kakar
On
Aug 15, 2019 - 11:56

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Presidential Palace has established a complaint registration and evaluation center through telephone for citizens following an order of President Ashraf Ghani.

In a statement, Presidential Palace said that the ceremony was held in Marmarina Palace and Chief of Staff Dr. Faizullah Kakar termed the establishment of this center important for monitoring the performance of governmental institutions.

He said the complaint registration hotline was activated based on the direction of the president as the government was responsible for hearing suggestions, demands, proposals, ideas and problems of all citizens.

Kakar called the effective inspect of public grievances and demands an important step in good governance.

The statement said that all citizens, both inside and outside the country, could contact 5000 number of this center in 24-hour and send their problems, ideas, suggestions and complaints.

The complaints and problems of the citizens would be sent to the concerned agencies after registration and then the teams of this center would monitor the performance of the hotline, it added.

