Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

Faryab clashes leave 24 people dead and wounded

Security & Crime

Faryab clashes leave 24 people dead and wounded

By
Qutbuddin Kohi
On
Aug 17, 2019 - 20:52

MAIMANA (Pajhwok): Eight Talibaninfo-icon militants have been killed and 10 others wounded during clashes with security forces in Dawlatabad and Sherin Tagab districts of northern Faryab province, an official said on Saturday.

One security personnel was killed and five others were wounded in the clashes that broke out last night, said Faryab police spokesman Abdul Karim Yurash.

He said five Taliban gunmen were killed and seven others wounded including a group commander Mullahinfo-icon Idrees after they attacked security posts guarding the Dawlatabad district center.

But Dawlatabad district chief Abdul Raziq Kakar said one Taliban fighter was killed and three others wounded in the clash that lasted half an hour.

The same night, the Taliban stormed the Sherin Tagab district headquarters, sparking a gun-battle that left three attackers and one security man dead and three Taliban and five policemen wounded.

But another source put the police casualty toll at one dead and eight injured in the Sherin Tagab clash.

ma

Tags: 

Related Article

US troops set for deployment to Afghanistan
Taliban leader’s brother killed in blast inside Quetta seminary
9 injured in bomb blast outside Jalalabad home
1 child killed, 5 injured in Faryab mortar strike
5 security men killed, 7 injured in Faryab ambush
  • 258 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update