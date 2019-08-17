Faryab clashes leave 24 people dead and wounded

MAIMANA (Pajhwok): Eight Taliban militants have been killed and 10 others wounded during clashes with security forces in Dawlatabad and Sherin Tagab districts of northern Faryab province, an official said on Saturday.

One security personnel was killed and five others were wounded in the clashes that broke out last night, said Faryab police spokesman Abdul Karim Yurash.

He said five Taliban gunmen were killed and seven others wounded including a group commander Mullah Idrees after they attacked security posts guarding the Dawlatabad district center.

But Dawlatabad district chief Abdul Raziq Kakar said one Taliban fighter was killed and three others wounded in the clash that lasted half an hour.

The same night, the Taliban stormed the Sherin Tagab district headquarters, sparking a gun-battle that left three attackers and one security man dead and three Taliban and five policemen wounded.

But another source put the police casualty toll at one dead and eight injured in the Sherin Tagab clash.

ma