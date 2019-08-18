Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

Afghans want peace, reconciliation: Ghani

Security & Crime

Afghans want peace, reconciliation: Ghani

By
Javed Hamim Kakar
On
Aug 18, 2019 - 13:08

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): President Ashraf Ghani says the people of Afghanistaninfo-icon, tired of decades of war, want peace and reconciliation in their country.

Ghani said this while addressing ambassadors and diplomats based in Kabul, according to a statement from the Presidential Palace on Saturday evening.

A number of ambassadors and members of the diplomatic corps and international organisations attended the banquet, which came ahead of Afghanistan’s 100th Independence Day.

First Lady Rula Ghani, princess Hindia and Najia -- daughters of King Amanullah Khan --and high-ranking government figures were also present at the event.

Initially, acting foreign minister Idrees Zaman addressed the event and said, “Today, not only is Afghanistan independent, but more than ever, it has the ability to serve and protect our people.

“King Amanullah Khan and countless other heroes have rendered great sacrifices for this country. We are meeting here to remember their sacrifices.”

He praised the security forces for their sacrifices and staying in the front line in defence of the country. Today, he said, the people of Afghanistan were a determined and united nation.

President Ashraf Ghani welcomed the ambassadors, diplomats and representatives of the international community: “We have restored a portion of the country’s cultural heritage and monuments to commemorate Afghanistan’s Independence Day.

The ancient sites, including Darul Aman, Paghman Palace and other landmarks, were being reconstructed,” the president told the audience

Ghani said the people of Afghanistan desired peace and that his government remained committed to holding transparent, inclusive and fair elections, which would be observed by the international community.

pk/mud

Tags: 

Related Article

Insecurity worsens on Gardez-Patan road: Residents
11 civilians killed in Balkh roadside bombing
63 killed, 182 wounded in wedding hall bombing
Faryab clashes leave 24 people dead and wounded
US troops set for deployment to Afghanistan
  • 382 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update