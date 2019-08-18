Afghans want peace, reconciliation: Ghani

KABUL (Pajhwok): President Ashraf Ghani says the people of Afghanistan , tired of decades of war, want peace and reconciliation in their country.

Ghani said this while addressing ambassadors and diplomats based in Kabul, according to a statement from the Presidential Palace on Saturday evening.

A number of ambassadors and members of the diplomatic corps and international organisations attended the banquet, which came ahead of Afghanistan’s 100th Independence Day.

First Lady Rula Ghani, princess Hindia and Najia -- daughters of King Amanullah Khan --and high-ranking government figures were also present at the event.

Initially, acting foreign minister Idrees Zaman addressed the event and said, “Today, not only is Afghanistan independent, but more than ever, it has the ability to serve and protect our people.

“King Amanullah Khan and countless other heroes have rendered great sacrifices for this country. We are meeting here to remember their sacrifices.”

He praised the security forces for their sacrifices and staying in the front line in defence of the country. Today, he said, the people of Afghanistan were a determined and united nation.

President Ashraf Ghani welcomed the ambassadors, diplomats and representatives of the international community: “We have restored a portion of the country’s cultural heritage and monuments to commemorate Afghanistan’s Independence Day.

The ancient sites, including Darul Aman, Paghman Palace and other landmarks, were being reconstructed,” the president told the audience

Ghani said the people of Afghanistan desired peace and that his government remained committed to holding transparent, inclusive and fair elections, which would be observed by the international community.

pk/mud