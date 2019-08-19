Pajhwok Services

Floral wreath laid on Amanullah Khan’s mausoleum

Governance & Politics

Yousaf zarifi
Aug 19, 2019 - 14:55

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): The celebration of 100th Independence Anivarsary kicked off on Monday with a military gaurd of honour and laying a floral wreath on Ghazni Amanullah Khan’s mesoluem in eastern Nangarhar province.

Govenror Shah Mahmood Miakhel, corps commander Selab, police chief and other high ranking official were present in the ceremony which took place in the Amir Shaheed Garden.

Governor Miakhel said that four minarates would inaugurated in Jalalabad with one dedicated to Independence.

 He said the hoisting of largest national flag and other celebrations had been planned in the governor house.

Common people had been invited to see the celebrations in which different entertainment programs and military skills would be put on displacy, he said.

Haji Mohammad, who traveled to Jalalabad City from Pachir Agam district said: “Today I am really happy to be in my own country and celebrate its independence. May Allah establish peace in the country and fighting end for ever,” he said.

Afghanistna got its independence 100 year back from British under the leadership of King Amanullah Khan.

