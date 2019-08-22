Taliban’s military official arrested in Tagab district

CHARIKAR (Pajhwok): A Taliban military official was arrested while planting landmines in Tagab district of central Kapisa province on Thursday morning, an official said.

Police spokesman Abdul Shaiq Shurash told Pajhwok Afghan News that the Taliban’s military official, Sayed Mohammad was arrested by police when he was busy emplacing improvised explosive devices in Shinkai village of the district.

The police spokesman accused Mohammad of his involvement in various terrorist activities in the area.

The Taliban have not yet commented in this regard.

