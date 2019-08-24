Taliban kidnap 5 including Samangan public rep

AIBAK (Pajhwok): Taliban insurgents abducted five individuals, including a public representative, in northern Samangan province on Saturday, an official said.

Mohammad Hashim Sarwary, deputy head of the provincial council, said the kidnappings took place in the Cheshma Sher area of the province at around 6am.

He said the militants stopped provincial council member Sayed Abdul Aleem Sadat, travelling on a motorbike, and abducted him along with four others.

The Taliban have not yet commented about the abduction and there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

sa/mud