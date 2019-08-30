Pajhwok Services

Progress made in last night talks: Shaheen

Governance & Politics

Progress made in last night talks: Shaheen

By
Basharat
On
Aug 30, 2019 - 09:37

 

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): The Talibaninfo-icon on Friday noted progress in last night peace talks with US delegation which continued till 2:30am.

Taliban Spokesman Suhail Shaheen in a tweet said: “Talks with US officials continued till 2:30am last night.”

He said Mullahinfo-icon Beradar led the Taliban delegation while Zalmay Khalilzad headed the US delegation in the talks.

Without going into details, Shaheen noted progress in talks. He added talks would resume on Friday afternoon.

 

