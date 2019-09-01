Khalilzad to visit Kabul as 9th round talks ended

KABUL (Pajhwok) US Special Representative for Afghanistan Peace Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad has said that the 9th round of talks ended and he would travel to Kabul for consultations.

The diplomat twitted: “We have concluded this round of talks with the Taliban in Doha. I will be traveling to Kabul later today for consultations.”

“We are at the threshold of an agreement that will reduce violence and open the door for Afghans to sit together to negotiate an honorable & sustainable peace and a unified, sovereign Afghanistan that does not threaten the United States, its allies, or any other country,” he wrote in another tweet.

Khalilzad gave no details about the possible deal, which is expected to see US troops withdrawn from Afghanistan in exchange for guarantee by the Taliban not to allow the country to be used as a base for militant attacks abroad.

Taliban’s political office spokesman Suhail Shaheen also tweeted: “We have successfully ended this round of talks and both sides agreed that technical issues will be done today 2pm with US team.”

He said: “I assure our Muslim and Mujahid nation to end occupation and bring stability in Afghanistan.”

This comes a day after the Taliban fighters attacked the capital city of northern Kunduz province. The militants repulsed after a day of gun battle and airstrikes.

Sa