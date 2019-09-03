16 killed, 119 injured in Kabul explosion

KABUL (Pajhwok): At least 16 people were killed and 119 others wounded when an explosion targeted Green Village Camp in capital Kabul on Monday night, officials said.

The target of the attack which took place around 10pm Monday night was Green Village Camp, a township where foreign nationals reside.

Taliban militants claimed responsibility for the powerful explosion.

Nasrat Rahimi, a spokesman of the Ministry of Interior told Pajhwok Afghan News that explosives were placed in a tractor and it targeted southern wall of the camp.

He said 16 civilians and workers of the Green Village Camp were killed and 119 others wounded in the incident. Afghan forces immediately surrounded the area and killed five Taliban fighters who were firing at the camp, he said.

Rahimi said around 400 foreign nationals were rescued and shifted to safe areas. Afghan forces are still present in the area as at 8am.

Two trucks and two Corolla model cars as well as a fuel station were also torched in the incident area. Window glasses of many other residential buildings were also shattered.

Local residents who were affected in the incident staged a protest this morning in the area.

Angry protestors entered Green Village Camp and burned some materials inside. They did not allow journalists to visit the area and say talking to media could not resolve their problem.

One of them, Rahimullah who was talking to Pajhwok Afghan News in a distance from the protest, said that half of his house was destroyed and 12 members of his family were injured in the incident.

Rahimullah whose dress was blood-stained and suffered slight injuries on his head and hands said that they wanted foreigerns to leave the area and compensate the damages they received.

A Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid said that the Taliban carried out the attack. He said civilians suffered no casualties in the incident.

“If some people around the explosion sustained injuries due to window glasses, we share our sympathy with them,” he said.

He said that Taliban fighters had entered the camp and inflicted heavy casualties to foreigners.

