Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

2 civilians injured in Kabul suicide bombing

Security & Crime

2 civilians injured in Kabul suicide bombing

By
Nasrat Samimi
On
Sep 07, 2019 - 20:36

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Two civilians were wounded in a suicide bombing in capital Kabul on Saturday evening, an official said.

Nasrat Rahimi, spokesman for the Ministry of Interior (MoI), wrote on his Facebook page: “The suicide blast took place in the limits of the 5th police district in Kampany bazaar at around 6:50pm.”

He said two civilians were wounded in the suicide bombing and shifted to the hospital.

There was no immediate claimed of responsibility for the blast.

Pk/nh

Tags: 

Related Article

Kunar’s Nawapas road reopens after 5-year closure
Maidan Wardak airstrike leaves 5 civilians dead
Taliban capture 6 local journalists in Paktika
Taliban torch Salaam Telecom tower in Jawzjan
Residents demand security on Kandahar-Uruzgan road
  • 644 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update