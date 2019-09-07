2 civilians injured in Kabul suicide bombing
2 civilians injured in Kabul suicide bombing
By
On
Sep 07, 2019 - 20:36
KABUL (Pajhwok): Two civilians were wounded in a suicide bombing in capital Kabul on Saturday evening, an official said.
Nasrat Rahimi, spokesman for the Ministry of Interior (MoI), wrote on his Facebook page: “The suicide blast took place in the limits of the 5th police district in Kampany bazaar at around 6:50pm.”
He said two civilians were wounded in the suicide bombing and shifted to the hospital.
There was no immediate claimed of responsibility for the blast.
Pk/nh
Related Article
- 644 reads
Add new comment