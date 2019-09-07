Pajhwok Services

Acting minister assaulted by strongmen

Governance & Politics

Acting minister assaulted by strongmen

By
S.Muddasir Ali Shah
On
Sep 07, 2019 - 12:04

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): The acting minister of hajjinfo-icon and religious affairs on Saturday claimed some strongmen in the Presidential Palace had thrashed him.

Abdul Hakim Munib said he was insulted and physically attacked by six strongmen, including former lawmaker Mullahinfo-icon Tarakhel Mohammadi.

Two sitting public representatives were also involved in the assault on the acting minister on Friday, a statement from the ministry said.

Munib was allegedly attacked while he offered Friday prayer inside the mosqueinfo-icon at the Presidential Palace. MPs Shah Wazir, Khan Tarakhel, Mullah Tarakhel and three of his relatives roughed up Munib.

According to the statement, the strongmen had previously tried to force Munib into accepting their illegal demands.

President Ashraf Ghani was urged to investigate the incident and prosecute the culprits.

Mullah Tarakhel and his aides have not commented on the issue so far.

