US decision on Afghanistan ‘negative signal’: Russia

Governance & Politics

US decision on Afghanistan ‘negative signal’: Russia

By
Pajhwok
On
Sep 09, 2019 - 16:43

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Russia slammed US President Donald Trump’s decision to cancel a meeting with the Talibaninfo-icon leaders and suspend peaceful consultations as a negative signal, but says Moscow expects negotiations will continue.

"This is certainly a negative signal, but at the same time we take note of remarks by [Secretary of State Mike] Pompeo and representatives of the Taliban group. Despite the bellicose tone of these remarks, both sides note readiness to continue dialogue," , Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistaninfo-icon and Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Second Asian Department Zamir Kabulov told TASS on Monday.

He said since emotions were running high now, combat actions could escalate for some time, but Russia hoped it won’t be long. “We believe that in the final end this [negotiating] process will continue and will be successful.".

