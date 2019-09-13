Pajhwok Services

All Afghan groups, govt should be part of peace process: India

Governance & Politics

All Afghan groups, govt should be part of peace process: India

By
Nizamuddin Hameedi
On
Sep 13, 2019 - 11:01

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Indian has reaffirmed its policy towards Afghan peace process saying the process should include all sections of the societyinfo-icon including the Afghan government, an official said on Friday.

"No change in India's policy Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and afghan driven process. We feel the process should include all sections of the society including the Afghan government", Indian Externalinfo-icon Affairs Ministry spokesman said in a press briefing.

"We are following the developments including the talks between Talibaninfo-icon & the US very closely. We believe that all sections of the Afghan society including the legitimately elected govt should be part of this process. We have supported the election, the process that is about to unfold later this month,” he said.

“Our point of view is that any process should respect the constitutional legacy and political mandate, should not lead to any ungoverned spaces were terrorist and their proxies can relocate and should have the full concent of Afghan people and the government. We are reasonably confident that any decision on the peace process which is being taken by the international community including by the US will accommodate our concerns in this regard. We have shared the concerns at different intervals including during the visit of special envoy on Afghanistaninfo-icon to India several times in the past," he added.

