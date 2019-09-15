Deforestation affects Khost sightseeing places

KHOST CITY (Pajhwok): A number of residents and tourists in southeastern Khost province on Sunday urged the government to stop deforestation at sightseeing areas in the province.

Admamad is one of the most attractive sightseeing places in Tani district of the province for its natural beauty.

People from many provinces besides Khost visit these places and other green parts.

Visitors said there had been no security incident in these areas over the past 18 years.

Tourists said if investment was made, these places could attract foreign tourists from regional countries.

Ayub Jan Khatir, a tourist, who visited the one of the places for the first time with his friends, told Pajhwok that the area was full of natural beauty but the road’s condition and deforestation were major concerns for them.

He urged the authorities concerned to stop deforestation in such areas and pay serious attention to the road’s condition as well.

Abdul WakilAbir, another tourist, held similar views and added investment could help attract many foreign tourists in future.

A number of other residents and tourists expressed similar views and called on the government to stop deforestation in at tourist sites.

Governor Mohammad Halim Fidai said they planned to turn the Adamamad area into a national park in near future.

He said they would take measures against deforestation across the province and the issue had already been discussed in meetings.

