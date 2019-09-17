25 dead, 42 wounded in blast near Ghani rally

CHARIKAR (Pajhwok): At least 26 people were killed on Tuesday when a suicide bomber blew himself up near President Ashraf Ghani’s election campaign rally in central Parwan province.

The president escaped unhurt in the suicide attack, which wounded more than 42 people in Charikar , the provincial capital, local officials said.

Nasrat Rahimi, spokesman for the Ministry of Interior (MoI), told Pajhwok 26 people, including four military personnel, were killed and another 42 wounded the suicide bombing.

He said women and children were among the dead and wounded.

Parwan Civil Hospital Director Abdul Qasim Sangin confirmed receiving 25 dead bodies and 35 wounded individuals from the site of the blast.

He said: “Most of the victims, including women and children, seem to be civilians.” He suggested the number of casualties could rise as rescue efforts were still ongoing.

Eyewitnesses told Pajhwok Afghan News the blast happened near a military base in the city, where the campaign rally was underway at around 11:40am.

Syed Baqir Kazimi, a spokesman for the State Maker electoral team, said 24 people had been killed and wounded in the blast near the campaign meeting.

He said, “The assailant wanted to enter the gathering, but fortunately, he could not reach his target.”

Hamed Aziz, Ghani’s campaign spokesman, said the president was unharmed. He added details of the attack were still being gathered.

Wahida Shahkar, spokeswoman for the governor, said the explosion happened at the entrance gate to the venue.

Haji Syed Habib, a resident of the area, said the blast occurred at a time when people were gathering in Jangalbagh area.

Also on Tuesday, an explosion happened near the Ministry of Defence in Kabul.

Meanwhile, President Ashraf Ghani strongly condemned today’s Taliban suicide bombing in Charikar and another in Kabul at the entrance to the Ministry of Defence.

A statement from the Presidential Palace media’s office received by Pajhwok that President Ghani said the Taliban wanted to take revenge of their failed talks with the US from innocent people.

Ghani said the Taliban were only following the orders of their patrons to destroy Afghanistan and harm its people.

On the other hand, the Taliban claimed responsibility for the suicide attack and the group spokesman ZabihullahMujahid said 28 security forces had been killed and dozens more wounded in the attack.

He urged people not to take part in the ongoing election campaign gatherings as such gatherings were their target.

pk/mud/ma